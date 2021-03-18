Earnbase 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,507.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Earnbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.55 or 0.00014708 BTC on exchanges. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $27,507.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Earnbase has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.00454582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00061903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00133703 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00058142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.52 or 0.00654783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00076700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,468 tokens. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Earnbase Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

