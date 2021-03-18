Maecenas Price Up 529.8% Over Last 7 Days (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $672.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 529.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00628202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Maecenas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.