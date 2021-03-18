Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. Albany International has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.