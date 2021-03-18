Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

AJRD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.05. 514,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,457. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.