Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,127. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.54. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.96.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

