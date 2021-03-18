22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.03. 2,995,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,803,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Specifically, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

