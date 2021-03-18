Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.30 and last traded at $39.55. Approximately 1,147,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,557,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Specifically, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,059,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock worth $65,844,130. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 109.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,215 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

