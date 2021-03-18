IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after buying an additional 2,844,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

