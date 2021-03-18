Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Head to Head Analysis

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and KBC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 25.27% 10.29% 0.52% KBC Group 16.94% 11.19% 0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and KBC Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) $7.29 billion 3.69 $2.13 billion N/A N/A KBC Group $11.28 billion 2.81 $2.79 billion $3.28 11.61

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.).

Risk & Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and KBC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 4 3 1 0 1.63 KBC Group 1 5 0 0 1.83

Summary

KBC Group beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Its offerings include equity and debt capital markets transaction services; financing, as well as advice relating to investment banking activities; products and services for cash management and trade finance; brokerage and trading services; post trade investor services such as custody, risk and valuation, and collateral management services; and macroeconomic analysis and securities research services. The company's Corporate & Private Customers division provides everyday banking services for private individuals and smaller companies, and private banking services for high net worth individuals in the Nordic countries. It also offers complex banking and advisory services to medium-sized companies; and issues cards in the Nordic countries under the SEB's brands, as well as for Eurocard and several other partner brands. Its Baltic division provides full banking and advisory services to private individuals and small and medium-sized corporate customers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The company's Life division offers life insurance solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients primarily in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Its offerings include unit-linked, portfolio bond, and traditional insurance, as well as health and sickness insurance. Its Investment Management division provides asset management services through a range of funds and portfolio mandates to institutional investors, as well as retail and private banking clients in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Baltic countries. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services. It also provides Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 518 bank branches and 355 insurance agencies in Belgium; 225 bank branches in the Czech Republic; 117 bank branches; 208 bank branches in Hungary; 183 in Bulgaria; and 16 in Ireland. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

