Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 11th total of 168,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:MLR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 476.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

