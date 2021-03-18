Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $24.41 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.19. 215,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,869. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

