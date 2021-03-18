REVV Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.56 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. REVV has a total market cap of $115.56 million and $12.44 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REVV has traded 69.5% higher against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00454260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00061723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00132489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.58 or 0.00656679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

