Maro Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $69.85 million and approximately $43.96 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maro has traded up 77% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.86 or 0.00626264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00034445 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 931,812,846 coins and its circulating supply is 474,787,690 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

