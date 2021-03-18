CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 8.6% Following Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $189.61 and last traded at $190.21. 8,782,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 4,139,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.03.

Specifically, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of -406.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $304,125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

