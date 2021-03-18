The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

BX stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. 2,530,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,105. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 888,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

