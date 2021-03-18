Analysts Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. The Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $22.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $25.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $27.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.22 to $32.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

NYSE SAM traded down $41.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,060.00. The company had a trading volume of 86,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,103. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $296.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1,236.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,076.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $972.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

