Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,730,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.63. 85,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,004,920. The stock has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.