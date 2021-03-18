Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.5% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.43. 460,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $807.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.77 and a 200 day moving average of $269.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock valued at $365,586,300. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

