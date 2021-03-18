SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. SMTC had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Shares of SMTX remained flat at $$5.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,221. SMTC has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get SMTC alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.