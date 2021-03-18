Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.27. 2,418,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,265. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.96.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.