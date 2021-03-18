Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 11th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.45. 2,268,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,542. The company has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

