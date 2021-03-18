LABS Group Price Up 2.8% Today (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded flat against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and $3.93 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.00453675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00061802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00130670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.00649016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,287,470 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.