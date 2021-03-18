ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post $40.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.20 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $223.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $306.47 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $323.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $144.81.

In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,533,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,169. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

