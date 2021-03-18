Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $2.67 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.20 or 0.00628146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,664,720 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.