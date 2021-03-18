Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASE Technology’s earnings. ASE Technology posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASE Technology.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $12,228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 506,841 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 2,246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 498,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,545 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,150. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

