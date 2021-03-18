Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 302 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $58.22. 704,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,036,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $246.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

