Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201,208 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $227,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.1% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $216.71. 33,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,072. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.