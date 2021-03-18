Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201,208 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $227,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.71. 33,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,072. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.73. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

