Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $396.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

