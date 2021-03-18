Short Interest in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Increases By 22.2%

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of RYN traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 657,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $44,621,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after buying an additional 441,150 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $6,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rayonier by 196.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 176,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

