Short Interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Declines By 19.7%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 11th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of STNG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,213,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.