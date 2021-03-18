WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 11th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 337,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,707. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.