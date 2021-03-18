Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

FANH traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,500.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

