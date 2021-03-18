Polkamarkets Price Up 45.4% This Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $37.82 million and $3.96 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $2.81 or 0.00004841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.22 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00061639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00131400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.00644079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

