Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,749,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,207,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. Nikola has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth about $1,140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth about $3,102,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth about $3,149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 451.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,741 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

