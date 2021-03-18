Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TV stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$192.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

