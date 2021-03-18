TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $6,033,951.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TDG traded down $12.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $597.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,898. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $626.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $587.49 and its 200 day moving average is $557.15.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.