TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $6,033,951.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TDG traded down $12.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $597.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,898. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $626.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $587.49 and its 200 day moving average is $557.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

