AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Dale B. Wolf Purchases 7,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AHCO traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.85. 83,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,859. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -605.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

