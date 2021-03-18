JustLiquidity (JUL) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.67 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $75.56 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for $172.96 or 0.00298836 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00452733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00061910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00134038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00058375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.25 or 0.00636270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00076343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

