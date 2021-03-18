Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,190% compared to the average volume of 170 call options.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 188,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $596.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

