Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 201,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $60.27.

OLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

