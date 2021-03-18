Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Issues Earnings Results

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AXLA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 57,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

