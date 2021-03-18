Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.53

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 1136583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

