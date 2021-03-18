Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,600,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 11th total of 39,780,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NYSE SWN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 13,567,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,579,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
