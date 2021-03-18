Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,600,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 11th total of 39,780,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 13,567,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,579,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

