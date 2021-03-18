Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post $3.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $17.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $20.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.42 million, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $54.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX remained flat at $$9.20 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.35.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

