Brokerages Expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Post -$2.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to report earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orphazyme A/S.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORPH traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 1,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

