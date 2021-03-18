Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) VP Sells $28,970.82 in Stock

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) VP Glenn Jensen sold 7,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,970.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,228.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CYAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,409. Cyanotech Co. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyanotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Cyanotech worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

