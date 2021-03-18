Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

BAX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,756. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.