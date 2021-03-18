Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

BAX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,756. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

