Michael Mcgaugh Purchases 2,500 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MYE traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,971. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $742.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

MYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Myers Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 418,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

