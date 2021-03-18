Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $107,453.79 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $107,453.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,254 shares in the company, valued at $106,477.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,663. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $434,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

